NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-1) @ Memphis Grizzlies (2-0)

The Miami Heat hit the road for their third preseason NBA game against the “undefeated” Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back after their blowout victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

After sitting out the Nets game, Tyler Herro will stay on the injured list and appears recovered from bumping knees in Miami’s preseason opening home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Several teammates will join him on the bench

Out tonight for Heat in Memphis:

Butler

Lowry

Adebayo

Herro

Yurtseven

Martin

Dedmon

Oladipo

Strus — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 7, 2022

The game will air on Bally Sports and NBA TV at 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

See above.

MEMPHIS:

Killian Tillie - Day-To-Day

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Listen live on ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST