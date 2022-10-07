NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-1) @ Memphis Grizzlies (2-0)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat hit the road for their third preseason NBA game against the “undefeated” Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back after their blowout victory against the Brooklyn Nets.
After sitting out the Nets game, Tyler Herro will stay on the injured list and appears recovered from bumping knees in Miami’s preseason opening home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Several teammates will join him on the bench
Out tonight for Heat in Memphis:— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 7, 2022
Butler
Lowry
Adebayo
Herro
Yurtseven
Martin
Dedmon
Oladipo
Strus
The game will air on Bally Sports and NBA TV at 8:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
See above.
MEMPHIS:
- Killian Tillie - Day-To-Day
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
- Listen live on ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|Marcus Garrett
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Steven Adams
|C
|Orlando Robinson
Loading comments...