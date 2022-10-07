 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (1-1) @ Memphis Grizzlies (2-0)

Several Miami players are on the injury list.

By Surya Fernandez
Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat hit the road for their third preseason NBA game against the “undefeated” Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back after their blowout victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

After sitting out the Nets game, Tyler Herro will stay on the injured list and appears recovered from bumping knees in Miami’s preseason opening home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Several teammates will join him on the bench

The game will air on Bally Sports and NBA TV at 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

MEMPHIS:

  • Killian Tillie - Day-To-Day

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
  • Listen live on ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Grizzlies Position Heat
Ja Morant PG Gabe Vincent
Desmond Bane SG Duncan Robinson
Dillon Brooks SF Marcus Garrett
Santi Aldama PF Haywood Highsmith
Steven Adams C Orlando Robinson

