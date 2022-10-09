Heat to convert Jamal Cain’s contract to two-way deal

After three preseason games, the Miami Heat did what many fans wanted them to do. The Heat will convert Jamal Cain’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract so that he can play in up to 50 games with the team, splitting his time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. An Exhibit 10 contract is essentially a training camp deal that allows a team to convert it into a two-way.

The Miami Heat are converting undrafted rookie forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract. Cain’s averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s past two preseason games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2022

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald said that the Heat will waive Darius Days, who previously had a two-way contract with Miami. Chiang also added that the Heat will sign Mychal Mulder — who was on a two-way contract with Miami last year — to an Exhibit 10 contract. Mulder may be more known to casual fans than other players trying to make it in the NBA because he played in 60 games with the Golden State Warriors during the 2020-21 season.

Jamal Cain's Exhibit 10 contract is in the process of being converted to a two-way contract, according to sources, which is opening a spot to sign Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 deal.



Darius Days will be waived by the Heat from his two-way deal. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 9, 2022

As I mentioned yesterday, Cain has gotten more playing time than Days and has impressed in his time. Converting his contract into a two-way deal was a smart move, especially considering power forward is a position of need for Miami.