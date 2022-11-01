GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (2-5) return home and will play the Golden State Warriors (3-4) and both teams are looking to find their mojo as teams that went deep in the Playoffs last season.

Last week, the Heat played the Warriors in San Fransisco. They played a close game, but ended up letting Steph Curry and the Warriors pull away late for a 13-point win. Now, Miami is in danger of having one of the worst records in the league two weeks in if they continue to fail.

Coach Erik Spoelstra says, “We’re not that far away.” And we tend to believe that maybe he’s right — just an early season rough start that can be remedied, but that’s not guaranteed. The Heat have to find more discipline, and they need to address the issues of size they seem to be always dealing with from the start. Miami is currently 26th in the NBA in PPG and that is not going to cut it.

The Warriors are the champions and just lost some ugly games at Charlotte and at Detroit. So they will also come in motivated to get things back on track. The Warriors have lost all four of their road games this season, while Miami is 1-3 at home.

Tyler Herro struggled against the Warriors but bounced back against the Kings nicely. He’ll need to have a strong game for the Heat to win. Look for the Heat to hopefully have a strong shooting night back home.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Jamal Cain: two-way assignment

GOLDEN STATE:

Donte DiVincenzo: out

Andre Iguodala: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Warriors Position Heat Warriors Position Heat Steph Curry PG Kyle Lowry Klay Thompson SG Tyler Herro Andrew Wiggins SF Jimmy Butler Draymond Green PF Caleb Martin Kevon Looney C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

The from FanDuel say that Heat are a -1 with a 226.5 on the over/under for the game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

