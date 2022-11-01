NBA GAMETHREAD: Golden State Warriors (3-4) @ Miami HEAT (2-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (2-5) get a quick rematch with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (3-4) tonight at the FTX Arena after returning from a disappointing West Coast trip in which they lost to the Warriors as well as the Sacramento Kings.

At home it’s not much better with a 1-3 home record and a dangerous Warriors team eager to get back on track as much as the Heat.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive as they both recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out - Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jamal Cain: Out - G League - Two-Way

GOLDEN STATE:

Andre Iguodala: Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Injury Management

Donte DiVincenzo: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST