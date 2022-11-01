NBA GAMETHREAD: Golden State Warriors (3-4) @ Miami HEAT (2-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (2-5) get a quick rematch with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (3-4) tonight at the FTX Arena after returning from a disappointing West Coast trip in which they lost to the Warriors as well as the Sacramento Kings.
At home it’s not much better with a 1-3 home record and a dangerous Warriors team eager to get back on track as much as the Heat.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive as they both recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Injury/Illness - Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jamal Cain: Out - G League - Two-Way
GOLDEN STATE:
- Andre Iguodala: Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Injury Management
- Donte DiVincenzo: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Warriors
|Position
|Heat
|Stephen Curry
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Klay Thompson
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Draymond Green
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Kevon Looney
|C
|Bam Adebayo
