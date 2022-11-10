GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Hornets

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (4-7) are in desperate need to get back on track and it couldn’t come at a better time to have a two-game home-stand against the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) who are struggling even more than the Heat are this season.

Miami lost on Monday to the Blazers on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Josh Hart, a devastating loss considering the Heat had control mid-way through the fourth quarter. They have to get things together.

The Hornets are a struggling team and one without their star player. Miami cannot afford to drop either of these games to the Hornets. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo need to take full control of these games and get the team headed in the right direction.

The Hornets’ P.J. Washington is someone the Heat may have a hard time covering. He has the strength and versatility to cause problems, especially if Miami is without Caleb Martin and their lack of front-court depth.

But, for the most part, the Heat have the advantage in the matchups and have their home-court behind them. They should win, and if they don’t — the panic meter will begin sounding.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Jamal Cain: two-way assignment

Tyler Herro: questionable

Caleb Martin: questionable

CHARLOTTE:

LaMelo Ball: out

Gordon Hayward: out

Cody Martin: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Hornets Position Heat Hornets Position Heat Dennis Smith Jr. PG Kyle Lowry Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Jimmy Butler P.J. Washington PF Caleb Martin Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

