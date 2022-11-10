 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Charlotte Hornets (3-9) @ Miami HEAT (4-7)

Both teams have struggled out of the gate this season and would love to pick up a feel-good win tonight in Miami.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (4-7) have back-to-back chances to pick up wins against the shorthanded and struggling Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at the (for now) FTX Arena starting tonight at 7:30pm.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive as they both recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Jamal Cain: Out - G League - Two-Way

CHARLOTTE:

  • LaMelo Ball: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Gordon Hayward: Out - Left Shoulder; Contusion
  • Cody Martin: Out - Left Quad; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Hornets Position Heat
Dennis Smith Jr. PG Kyle Lowry
Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro
Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Jimmy Butler
P.J. Washington PF Caleb Martin
Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

