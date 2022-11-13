Miami Heat waive Dru Smith, calls up 7 footer Orlando Robinson

The Miami Heat received the news on second year center Omer Yurtseven this week. The 7-footer from Turkey will be out for an extended period of time due to the ankle injury that has kept him out since the beginning of preseason.

Report: Omer Yurtseven intends to undergo surgery, is expected to be sidelined for up to 3 months https://t.co/77YtxZRCbs — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) November 13, 2022

There was actually initial reports that Yurtseven could potentially miss the entire season. Either way his recovery timeline goes, that’s a big loss right now. With Miami struggling all season in the rebounding category, that is something that Yurt specializes in and could have helped in that department.

Although there still is a few big men replacements on the free agency market such as DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside, unsurprisingly the Heat have looked in-house for Yurtseven’s replacement. Miami has waived Dru Smith and decided to call up 22-year-old center Orlando Robinson.

Heat are waiving Dru Smith and plan to sign G League center Orlando Robinson, another sign that Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss extensive time. Robinson will receive the two-way deal held by Smith. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 13, 2022

Robinson has played and started four games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G-League and has been impressive to say the least. He has put up averages of 20.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.0 blk, 1.3 spg, on 54% shooting. It is unclear whether or not Robinson will immediately crack the Heat rotation as the back up big, but with Dewayne Dedmon having health problems himself dealing with a foot injury all year it could give Robinson a chance.

With Dedmon healthy it’s tough to see Robinson getting minutes. Dedmon has been getting better as the games go by, it looks like he’s more engaged as of late and has even been more disciplined with his fouling… giving him more opportunity to stay out on the floor. However, to have that extra body in Robinson available is a great move by Miami.

This team has had consistent success in bringing up underrated players, and some have solidified regular rotation spots from a move like that. Just look at players like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, even Duncan Robinson. Miami lacks in size and strength, and having Orlando Robinson as a hungry big man wild card will not hurt.

The front office has a knack for finding hidden gems from the G-League, and the 7-foot Robinson could be yet another nice find. If those stats he has put up is a sign of his ability, the sky is the limit for the big man.