Game Preview: Miami Heat look to get first 3 game win streak of season against visiting Phoenix Suns

The Miami Heat are coming off of two nice wins in a row, including one blow out win on Saturday night. Only thing is, those wins were against the 14th place 3-11 Hornets. They have a real test tonight against the 3rd seed in the West, the Phoenix Suns. Last season Miami went 1-1 against Phoenix, with a memorable win on the road earlier in the year. However, the Heat struggled when the Suns came to the 305.

This year, both teams look slightly different. Phoenix is still without the services of their starting PF Jae Crowder, who has refused to suit up for the team. Even without Crowder, their team is still very competitive. However, Miami and Phoenix are going into tonight’s game with question marks surrounding the availability of Tyler Herro and Chris Paul.

Those are two players who change the game plan drastically on both sides. Either way, Miami needs to play consistent throughout and grind out this one. A win would put Miami at .500 and start a 3 game win streak, that is two feats that the Heat have yet to accomplish this season.

Miami needs to match Phoenix’s pace and try to get out in transition for easy points. Bam Adebayo and Deandre Ayton are going to be a nice matchup to watch as well. Most importantly though, they need to find a way to contain Devin Booker. Expect to see Caleb Martin getting the most reps at guarding him tonight, as he has gotten that responsibility against a lot of star wings to start the year.

This is going to be a hard fought game and Heat fans should be excited to see the team go against a top dog in the West.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, questionable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Suns

Chris Paul, questionable

Jae Crowder, out

Cameron Johnson, out

Landry Shamet, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Suns

Torrey Craig

Mikal Bridges

Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30pm EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)