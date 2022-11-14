NBA GAMETHREAD: Phoenix Suns (8-4) @ Miami HEAT (6-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (6-7) aim for a .500 record tonight with a victory against the visiting Phoenix Suns (8-4).

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain while Chris Paul is out for the Suns tonight with heel soreness.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

PHOENIX:

Chris Paul: Out - Right Heel; Soreness

Jae Crowder: Out - Not with team

Cameron Johnson: Out - Right Meniscus; Tear

Landry Shamet: Out - Concussion Protocol

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST