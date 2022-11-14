NBA GAMETHREAD: Phoenix Suns (8-4) @ Miami HEAT (6-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (6-7) aim for a .500 record tonight with a victory against the visiting Phoenix Suns (8-4).
Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain while Chris Paul is out for the Suns tonight with heel soreness.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
PHOENIX:
- Chris Paul: Out - Right Heel; Soreness
- Jae Crowder: Out - Not with team
- Cameron Johnson: Out - Right Meniscus; Tear
- Landry Shamet: Out - Concussion Protocol
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Cameron Payne
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Mikal Bridges
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Bam Adebayo
