 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Phoenix Suns (8-4) @ Miami HEAT (6-7)

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat as they get set to host the Suns.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (6-7) aim for a .500 record tonight with a victory against the visiting Phoenix Suns (8-4).

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain while Chris Paul is out for the Suns tonight with heel soreness.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

PHOENIX:

  • Chris Paul: Out - Right Heel; Soreness
  • Jae Crowder: Out - Not with team
  • Cameron Johnson: Out - Right Meniscus; Tear
  • Landry Shamet: Out - Concussion Protocol

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Suns Position Heat
Suns Position Heat
Cameron Payne PG Kyle Lowry
Devin Booker SG Tyler Herro
Torrey Craig SF Jimmy Butler
Mikal Bridges PF Caleb Martin
Deandre Ayton C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...