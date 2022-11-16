GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (7-7) are hitting the road for four road games that begin against the Toronto Raptors (8-7). The Heat and Raptors already played two consecutive home games in Miami earlier this season and they split.

Wednesday @ Toronto

Friday @ Washington

Sunday @ Cleveland

Monday @ Minnesota

However, the Raptors are dealing with several injuries and possible absences right now. They won their last game without Pascal Siakim and Fred VanVleet, so they are still capable of making life hard for the Heat.

Specifically, Scottie Barnes is the tough matchup for Miami. The Raptors have enough size and length to really make things hard on Miami as those are areas they lack. Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin get to see each other as well, after the last time saw a scuffle that ended in Martin being suspended one game.

The Raptors are the leading team in the NBA in steals and 4th in blocks — meaning they get after you on defense. In their last matchup, the Heat were held to 90 points at home. Miami will need to shoot the ball well and limit their turnovers to give them a chance to win.

FUN FACT: The Miami Heat are currently leading the NBA FT% this season.

Toronto is returning home after a 3-game road trip. And Miami is looking to extend their longest win streak of the season (3 games).

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Tyler Herro: out

Udonis Haslem: out

Bam Adebayo: questionable

Dewayne Dedmon: questionable

TORONTO:

Pascal Siakam: out

Precious Achuiwa: out

Otto Porter Jr.: out

Gary Trent Jr.: questionable

Fred VanVleet: questionable

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Raptors Position Heat Raptors Position Heat Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry O.G. Anunoby SG Max Strus Scottie Barnes SF Jimmy Butler Thaddeus Young PF Caleb Martin Christian Koloko C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

The odds from FanDuel say that Heat are a -1.5 with a 215.0 on the over/under for the game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!