GAME STORY
The Miami Heat (7-7) are hitting the road for four road games that begin against the Toronto Raptors (8-7). The Heat and Raptors already played two consecutive home games in Miami earlier this season and they split.
- Wednesday @ Toronto
- Friday @ Washington
- Sunday @ Cleveland
- Monday @ Minnesota
However, the Raptors are dealing with several injuries and possible absences right now. They won their last game without Pascal Siakim and Fred VanVleet, so they are still capable of making life hard for the Heat.
Specifically, Scottie Barnes is the tough matchup for Miami. The Raptors have enough size and length to really make things hard on Miami as those are areas they lack. Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin get to see each other as well, after the last time saw a scuffle that ended in Martin being suspended one game.
The Raptors are the leading team in the NBA in steals and 4th in blocks — meaning they get after you on defense. In their last matchup, the Heat were held to 90 points at home. Miami will need to shoot the ball well and limit their turnovers to give them a chance to win.
FUN FACT: The Miami Heat are currently leading the NBA FT% this season.
Toronto is returning home after a 3-game road trip. And Miami is looking to extend their longest win streak of the season (3 games).
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out
- Omer Yurtseven: out
- Tyler Herro: out
- Udonis Haslem: out
- Bam Adebayo: questionable
- Dewayne Dedmon: questionable
TORONTO:
- Pascal Siakam: out
- Precious Achuiwa: out
- Otto Porter Jr.: out
- Gary Trent Jr.: questionable
- Fred VanVleet: questionable
LINEUPS
Projected Starters
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|O.G. Anunoby
|SG
|Max Strus
|Scottie Barnes
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Thaddeus Young
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Christian Koloko
|C
|Bam Adebayo
ODDS (via FanDuel)
The odds from FanDuel say that Heat are a -1.5 with a 215.0 on the over/under for the game.
BROADCAST INFO
TV: BallySports
TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...