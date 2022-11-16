 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-7) @ Toronto Raptors (8-7)

Miami will be shorthanded as they begin their road trip in Toronto.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-7) will be without two starters when they begin their four-game road trip with a visit against the Toronto Raptors (8-7) on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain, with Bam Adebayo joining him on the bench and will be day-to-day. Udonis Haslem is out for personal reasons, though Dewayne Dedmon will be available after being listed as questionable earlier.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Bam Adebayo: Out - Left Knee; Contusion
  • Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons

TORONTO:

  • Pascal Siakam: Out - Right Adductor; Strain
  • Precious Achuiwa: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain
  • Otto Porter Jr.: Out - Left Foot; Second toe; dislocation
  • Gary Trent Jr.: Out - Right Hip; Soreness
  • Fred VanVleet: Available

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Kyle Lowry
O.G. Anunoby SG Max Strus
Scottie Barnes SF Jimmy Butler
Thaddeus Young PF Caleb Martin
Christian Koloko C Dewayne Dedmon

