NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-8) @ Washington Wizards (8-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Washington Wizards (8-7) on Wednesday night.=

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Bam Adebayo: Out - Left Knee; Contusion

Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons

Duncan Robinson: Out - Right Hand; Sprain

WASHINGTON:

Jordan Goodwin: Out - Left Knee soreness

Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain

Isaiah Todd: Out - G League - On Assignment

Jordan Schakel: Out - G League - Two-Way

Johnny Davis: Out - G League - On Assignment

Vernon Carey Jr.: Out - G League - On Assignment

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST