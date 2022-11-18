 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-8) @ Washington Wizards (8-7)

Lots of players are out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Washington Wizards (8-7) on Wednesday night.=

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Bam Adebayo: Out - Left Knee; Contusion
  • Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons
  • Duncan Robinson: Out - Right Hand; Sprain

WASHINGTON:

  • Jordan Goodwin: Out - Left Knee soreness
  • Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
  • Isaiah Todd: Out - G League - On Assignment
  • Jordan Schakel: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Johnny Davis: Out - G League - On Assignment
  • Vernon Carey Jr.: Out - G League - On Assignment

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Wizards Position Heat
Wizards Position Heat
Deni Avdija PG Kyle Lowry
Bradley Beal SG Max Strus
Kyle Kuzma SF Caleb Martin
Monte Morris PF Haywood Highsmith
Kristaps Porzingis C Nikola Jovic

