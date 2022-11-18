NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-8) @ Washington Wizards (8-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Washington Wizards (8-7) on Wednesday night.=
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Bam Adebayo: Out - Left Knee; Contusion
- Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons
- Duncan Robinson: Out - Right Hand; Sprain
WASHINGTON:
- Jordan Goodwin: Out - Left Knee soreness
- Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
- Isaiah Todd: Out - G League - On Assignment
- Jordan Schakel: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Johnny Davis: Out - G League - On Assignment
- Vernon Carey Jr.: Out - G League - On Assignment
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Deni Avdija
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Max Strus
|Kyle Kuzma
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Monte Morris
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|Nikola Jovic
Loading comments...