Game Preview: Heat look for revenge vs Kings at home

After an impressive win against the defending champs last night, Miami is finally in a position to start righting the ship. Unfortunately, they’ll likely be doing so without Tyler Herro who suffered an eye contusion in the first half last night. The Kings are also facing multiple injuries at the moment, so the Heat have no excuses tonight especially after dropping a winnable game against them on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Miami can continue last night’s hot shooting. This team is a real threat when they’re on from long range.

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Kyle Lowry

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Kings

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis

Kevin Huerter

Davion Mitchell

