 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Preview: Heat look for revenge vs Kings at home

After a strong win against Golden State last night, the Heat looks to string together back-to-back wins at home

By Brandon Di Perno
/ new
Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Game Story:

After an impressive win against the defending champs last night, Miami is finally in a position to start righting the ship. Unfortunately, they’ll likely be doing so without Tyler Herro who suffered an eye contusion in the first half last night. The Kings are also facing multiple injuries at the moment, so the Heat have no excuses tonight especially after dropping a winnable game against them on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Miami can continue last night’s hot shooting. This team is a real threat when they’re on from long range.

Probable Starters:

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler
  • Caleb Martin
  • Kyle Lowry
  • Bam Adebayo
  • Max Strus

Kings

  • Harrison Barnes
  • Keegan Murray
  • Domantas Sabonis
  • Kevin Huerter
  • Davion Mitchell

Broadcast Info

  • Tip-Off: 7:30 PM
  • NBA League Pass
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty, Will Manso)
  • Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Amy Audibert)
  • Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...