Game Preview: Heat look for revenge vs Kings at home

Game Story:
After an impressive win against the defending champs last night, Miami is finally in a position to start righting the ship. Unfortunately, they’ll likely be doing so without Tyler Herro who suffered an eye contusion in the first half last night. The Kings are also facing multiple injuries at the moment, so the Heat have no excuses tonight especially after dropping a winnable game against them on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Miami can continue last night’s hot shooting. This team is a real threat when they’re on from long range.
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Kyle Lowry
- Bam Adebayo
- Max Strus
Kings
- Harrison Barnes
- Keegan Murray
- Domantas Sabonis
- Kevin Huerter
- Davion Mitchell
Broadcast Info
- Tip-Off: 7:30 PM
- NBA League Pass
- TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty, Will Manso)
- Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Amy Audibert)
- Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
