NBA GAMETHREAD: Sacramento Kings (2-4) @ Miami HEAT (3-5)

After the Miami Heat (3-5) avenged last week’s road loss to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and will seek the same tonight when they host the Sacramento Kings at the FTX Arena.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive but are now joined by Jimmy Butler (Left Hip; Tightness). Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out -Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jamal Cain: Out - G League - Two-Way

Jimmy Butler: Out - Left Hip; Tightness

SACRAMENTO:

De’Aaron Fox: Out - Right Knee; Bone bruise

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST