NBA GAMETHREAD: Sacramento Kings (2-4) @ Miami HEAT (3-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
After the Miami Heat (3-5) avenged last week’s road loss to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and will seek the same tonight when they host the Sacramento Kings at the FTX Arena.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive but are now joined by Jimmy Butler (Left Hip; Tightness). Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out -Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jamal Cain: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Left Hip; Tightness
SACRAMENTO:
- De’Aaron Fox: Out - Right Knee; Bone bruise
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|Davion Mitchell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Max Strus
|Keegan Murray
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|Bam Adebayo
