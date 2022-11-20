Game Preview: Miami Heat head to Cleveland seeking to snap their two game losing streak

The Miami Heat are set to play their 3rd game of the road-trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is coming off a 2OT win as Miami is coming off a OT loss. Cleveland is a good team but has had their struggles of late. Miami has been up and down all year but now recently have been hit by the injury bug.
The team is still very shorthanded with key guys out such as Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler who flew back to Miami this weekend. The only person who came off the injury report was Caleb Martin. The rotation can look considerably different depending on the availability of Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, and Gabe Vincent.
Not knowing the updated injury report, I have a feeling this is the starting lineup tonight:— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 20, 2022
Lowry
Strus
Martin
Jovic
Bam
Feel like this will be the Jovic-Bam front-court debut
Heat fans are all hoping to see Adebayo make his return to the lineup. He changes the game plan for both teams tonight if he’s good to go. Seeing an Adebayo and Jovic pairing would be nice to watch, giving Heat Nation a little preview on what the front court could look like in the future.
Miami needs to contain Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt. Those are two players that can turn it on real quick. It is also going to be important to not let the rebounding difference get out of hand. Which can be difficult with the tall Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley manning the middle.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Bam Adebayo, questionable
- Dewayne Dedmon, questionable
- Gabe Vincent, questionable
- Duncan Robinson, doubtful
- Tyler Herro, out
- Jimmy Butler, out
- Udonis Haslem, out
- Victor Oladipo, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Cavaliers
- Kevin Love, questionable
- Ricky Rubio, out
- Dean Wade, out
- Dylan Windler, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Caleb Martin
- Nikola Jovic
- Bam Adebayo
- Max Strus
- Kyle Lowry
Cavaliers
- Lamar Stevens
- Evan Mobley
- Jarett Allen
- Donovan Mitchell
- Darius Garland
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:00pm EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
