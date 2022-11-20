Game Preview: Miami Heat head to Cleveland seeking to snap their two game losing streak

The Miami Heat are set to play their 3rd game of the road-trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is coming off a 2OT win as Miami is coming off a OT loss. Cleveland is a good team but has had their struggles of late. Miami has been up and down all year but now recently have been hit by the injury bug.

The team is still very shorthanded with key guys out such as Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler who flew back to Miami this weekend. The only person who came off the injury report was Caleb Martin. The rotation can look considerably different depending on the availability of Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, and Gabe Vincent.

Not knowing the updated injury report, I have a feeling this is the starting lineup tonight:



Lowry

Strus

Martin

Jovic

Bam



Feel like this will be the Jovic-Bam front-court debut — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 20, 2022

Heat fans are all hoping to see Adebayo make his return to the lineup. He changes the game plan for both teams tonight if he’s good to go. Seeing an Adebayo and Jovic pairing would be nice to watch, giving Heat Nation a little preview on what the front court could look like in the future.

Miami needs to contain Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt. Those are two players that can turn it on real quick. It is also going to be important to not let the rebounding difference get out of hand. Which can be difficult with the tall Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley manning the middle.

Be sure to come back for the Game Thread and post game recap on Hot Hot Hoops!

Injury Report:

Heat

Bam Adebayo, questionable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Duncan Robinson, doubtful

Tyler Herro, out

Jimmy Butler, out

Udonis Haslem, out

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Cavaliers

Kevin Love, questionable

Ricky Rubio, out

Dean Wade, out

Dylan Windler, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Caleb Martin

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

Cavaliers

Lamar Stevens

Evan Mobley

Jarett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00pm EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)