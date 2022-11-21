GAME STORY
The Miami Heat (7-10) started this road trip at .500 and are in danger of dropping their fourth straight game as injuries have piled up when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
After a disappointing loss to the Raptors, one that saw the Heat give up a 15-point lead, they then dropped an overtime game to the Wizards (while Miami only had 7 players available). Last night, the Heat were destroyed by the Cavaliers.
The Timberwolves are healthy and ready, standing at 8-8 and offer one of Miami's biggest kryptonite...size and length. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are a lot to deal with individually, but together will be trouble for the Heat.
This seems like a scheduled loss, but the Heat often do surprise you in moments like this.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out
- Omer Yurtseven: out
- Tyler Herro: out
- Udonis Haslem: out
- Jimmy Butler: out
- Duncan Robinson: out
- Gabe Vincent: questionable
- Bam Adebayo: questionable
- Dewayne Dedmon: questionable
MINNESOTA:
- None
LINEUPS
Projected Starters
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Max Strus
|Jaden McDaniels
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Bam Adebayo
ODDS (via FanDuel)
You don’t want to know or bet on this game.
BROADCAST INFO
TV: BallySports
TIPOFF: 8:00 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
