GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (7-10) started this road trip at .500 and are in danger of dropping their fourth straight game as injuries have piled up when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

After a disappointing loss to the Raptors, one that saw the Heat give up a 15-point lead, they then dropped an overtime game to the Wizards (while Miami only had 7 players available). Last night, the Heat were destroyed by the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves are healthy and ready, standing at 8-8 and offer one of Miami's biggest kryptonite...size and length. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are a lot to deal with individually, but together will be trouble for the Heat.

This seems like a scheduled loss, but the Heat often do surprise you in moments like this.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Tyler Herro: out

Udonis Haslem: out

Jimmy Butler: out

Duncan Robinson: out

Gabe Vincent: questionable

Bam Adebayo: questionable

Dewayne Dedmon: questionable

MINNESOTA:

None

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Timberwolves Position Heat Timberwolves Position Heat D'Angelo Russell PG Kyle Lowry Anthony Edwards SG Max Strus Jaden McDaniels SF Caleb Martin Karl-Anthony Towns PF Nikola Jovic Rudy Gobert C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

You don’t want to know or bet on this game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 8:00 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

