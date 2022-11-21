 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME PREVIEW: Heat limp to end of road trip, face Wolves

The Miami Heat will finish their four game road trip hurt and injured when they have the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Matt Pineda
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (7-10) started this road trip at .500 and are in danger of dropping their fourth straight game as injuries have piled up when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

After a disappointing loss to the Raptors, one that saw the Heat give up a 15-point lead, they then dropped an overtime game to the Wizards (while Miami only had 7 players available). Last night, the Heat were destroyed by the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves are healthy and ready, standing at 8-8 and offer one of Miami's biggest kryptonite...size and length. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are a lot to deal with individually, but together will be trouble for the Heat.

This seems like a scheduled loss, but the Heat often do surprise you in moments like this.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out
  • Omer Yurtseven: out
  • Tyler Herro: out
  • Udonis Haslem: out
  • Jimmy Butler: out
  • Duncan Robinson: out
  • Gabe Vincent: questionable
  • Bam Adebayo: questionable
  • Dewayne Dedmon: questionable

MINNESOTA:

  • None

LINEUPS

Projected Starters

Timberwolves Position Heat
Timberwolves Position Heat
D'Angelo Russell PG Kyle Lowry
Anthony Edwards SG Max Strus
Jaden McDaniels SF Caleb Martin
Karl-Anthony Towns PF Nikola Jovic
Rudy Gobert C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

You don’t want to know or bet on this game.
BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports
TIPOFF: 8:00 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

