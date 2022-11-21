NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-10) @ Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-10) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) on Monday night in the final game of their current road trip with several players remaining on the injured list.

While none of the Timberwolves were previously listed as out, Kyle Anderson is a late scratch with back spasms.

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are available, but Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro remain on the sidelines along with Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons

Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

MINNESOTA:

Kyle Anderson: Out - Back spasms

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST