 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-10) @ Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8)

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-10) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) on Monday night in the final game of their current road trip with several players remaining on the injured list.

While none of the Timberwolves were previously listed as out, Kyle Anderson is a late scratch with back spasms.

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are available, but Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro remain on the sidelines along with Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons
  • Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

MINNESOTA:

  • Kyle Anderson: Out - Back spasms

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Timberwolves Position Heat
Timberwolves Position Heat
D'Angelo Russell PG Kyle Lowry
Anthony Edwards SG Max Strus
Jaden McDaniels SF Caleb Martin
Karl-Anthony Towns PF Nikola Jovic
Rudy Gobert C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...