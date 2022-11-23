GAME PREVIEW: What’s left of the Heat return home to host Wizards

GAME STORY
The Miami Heat (7-11) return home after a winless road trip and beset with injuries to host the Washington Wizards (10-7) at the for-now-named FTX Arena on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Butler (Right Knee Soreness) remains out for the Heat, but hey at least Bam Adebayo (Left Knee Contusion) at the moment is listed as probable and Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable. Duncan Robinson is also out with a sprained ankle. Dewayne Dedmon (Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis), Max Strus (Right Shoulder; Impingement) and Gabe Vincent (Left Knee; Effusion) are also listed as questionable.
Miami may be shorthanded yet again, but they should have plenty of motivation to end their four-game losing streak. The two teams met just four days ago in a memorable 107-106 overtime loss in which Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points while Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and notched a triple-double for the Heat. That could have been a well-earned victory to stop the bleeding in the early stages of a regular season that could soon spiral out of control, but the same unfortunately could be said for tonight as well.
So with at least Butler out Wednesday against the visiting Wizards, it means the Heat still will not have played a game with all three of Butler, Herro and Adebayo in the lineup together since the No. 1 win over the Warriors.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 22, 2022
Beal (Right thigh contusion) himself is listed as questionable as is Rui Hachimura and Monte Morries, both with right ankle soreness.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Questionable - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis
- Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement
- Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Effusion
WASHINGTON:
- Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
- Bradley Beal: Questionable - Right thigh contusion
- Rui Hachimura: Questionable - Right ankle soreness
- Monte Morris: Questionable - Right ankle soreness
LINEUPS
Projected Starters
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Bradley Beal
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Kuzma
|SG
|Max Strus
|Corey Kispert
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO
TV: BallySports
TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...