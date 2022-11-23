GAME PREVIEW: What’s left of the Heat return home to host Wizards

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (7-11) return home after a winless road trip and beset with injuries to host the Washington Wizards (10-7) at the for-now-named FTX Arena on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler (Right Knee Soreness) remains out for the Heat, but hey at least Bam Adebayo (Left Knee Contusion) at the moment is listed as probable and Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable. Duncan Robinson is also out with a sprained ankle. Dewayne Dedmon (Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis), Max Strus (Right Shoulder; Impingement) and Gabe Vincent (Left Knee; Effusion) are also listed as questionable.

Miami may be shorthanded yet again, but they should have plenty of motivation to end their four-game losing streak. The two teams met just four days ago in a memorable 107-106 overtime loss in which Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points while Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and notched a triple-double for the Heat. That could have been a well-earned victory to stop the bleeding in the early stages of a regular season that could soon spiral out of control, but the same unfortunately could be said for tonight as well.

So with at least Butler out Wednesday against the visiting Wizards, it means the Heat still will not have played a game with all three of Butler, Herro and Adebayo in the lineup together since the No. 1 win over the Warriors. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 22, 2022

Beal (Right thigh contusion) himself is listed as questionable as is Rui Hachimura and Monte Morries, both with right ankle soreness.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Left Ankle; Sprain

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis

Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement

Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Effusion

WASHINGTON:

Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain

Bradley Beal: Questionable - Right thigh contusion

Rui Hachimura: Questionable - Right ankle soreness

Monte Morris: Questionable - Right ankle soreness

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Wizards Position Heat Wizards Position Heat Bradley Beal PG Kyle Lowry Kyle Kuzma SG Max Strus Corey Kispert SF Caleb Martin Deni Avdija PF Nikola Jovic Kristaps Porzingis C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

