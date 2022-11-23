NBA GAMETHREAD: Washington Wizards (10-7) @ Miami HEAT (7-11)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-11) host the Washington Wizards (10-7) tonight at the “FTX” Arena.

Miami welcomes back Tyler Herro to the starting lineup but will continue to be without Jimmy Butler once again tonight. They catch a bit of a break with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal sitting out tonight.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Available - Left Ankle; Sprain

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis

Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement

Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Available - Left Knee; Effusion

WASHINGTON:

Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain

Bradley Beal: Out - Right thigh contusion

Rui Hachimura: Out - Right ankle soreness

Monte Morris: Out - Right ankle soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST