NBA GAMETHREAD: Washington Wizards (10-7) @ Miami HEAT (7-11)

Miami welcomes back Herro but continues to be without Butler as they look to end their losing streak tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (7-11) host the Washington Wizards (10-7) tonight at the “FTX” Arena.

Miami welcomes back Tyler Herro to the starting lineup but will continue to be without Jimmy Butler once again tonight. They catch a bit of a break with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal sitting out tonight.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Available - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis
  • Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement
  • Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Gabe Vincent: Available - Left Knee; Effusion

WASHINGTON:

  • Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
  • Bradley Beal: Out - Right thigh contusion
  • Rui Hachimura: Out - Right ankle soreness
  • Monte Morris: Out - Right ankle soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Wizards Position Heat
Jordan Goodwin PG Kyle Lowry
Kyle Kuzma SG Tyler Herro
Corey Kispert SF Caleb Martin
Deni Avdija PF Nikola Jovic
Kristaps Porzingis C Bam Adebayo

