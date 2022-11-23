NBA GAMETHREAD: Washington Wizards (10-7) @ Miami HEAT (7-11)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (7-11) host the Washington Wizards (10-7) tonight at the “FTX” Arena.
Miami welcomes back Tyler Herro to the starting lineup but will continue to be without Jimmy Butler once again tonight. They catch a bit of a break with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal sitting out tonight.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Available - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis
- Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement
- Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Gabe Vincent: Available - Left Knee; Effusion
WASHINGTON:
- Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
- Bradley Beal: Out - Right thigh contusion
- Rui Hachimura: Out - Right ankle soreness
- Monte Morris: Out - Right ankle soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Jordan Goodwin
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Kuzma
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Corey Kispert
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|Bam Adebayo
