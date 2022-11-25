Game Preview: Miami Heat look to build off last win with another rematch against Washington at home

The Miami Heat got a much needed win at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, which snapped a disappointing 4 game losing skid. Tyler Herro was back in the starting line up, and Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon suited up as well to help with the depth. The Heat have a rematch against that same Wizards team in the 305 again tonight, as Miami looks to build on the last win and shorten their gap between the .500 mark for the season.

A common problem as of late has been the availability of the Heat players, and with the 3rd match up against Washington in one week, the hefty injury report hasn’t changed much. Even with Herro returning and playing well last game, he is still listed as questionable. It seems like he would play, but it’s most likely going to be closer to a gametime decision.

As for the other main guys, Bam Adebayo is probable to play but Jimmy Butler is still shelved. The Wizards have a big question mark in their line up as well with Bradley Beal being questionable again.

In the last game, Miami was able to limit their turnovers, be competitive in the rebounding department, and make their threes. Kyle Lowry is coming off yet another strong performance with 28 points on 7/12 shooting. Look for Lowry and Caleb Martin to continue their success offensively as of late.

With Jovic and Highsmith playing as the PF the last few games, it has allowed Martin to play more like a wing where he looks much more comfortable. Most importantly, the defense has to be sharp tonight. Expect for Erik Spoelstra to run some zone, and if the team is able to be sharp on the rotations, Miami should be in for a good game tonight.

Injury Report:

Heat

Bam Adebayo, probable

Haywood Highsmith, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Tyler Herro, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Max Strus, doubtful

Duncan Robinson, doubtful

Jimmy Butler, out

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Wizards

Bradley Beal, questionable

Johnny Davis, questionable

Rui Hachimura, questionable

Monte Morris, questionable

Delon Wright, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Caleb Martin

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Wizards

Deni Avdija

Kyle Kuzma

Kristaps Porzingis

Corey Kispert

Jordan Goodwin

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00pm EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)