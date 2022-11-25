 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Washington Wizards (10-8) @ Miami HEAT (8-11)

The Heat will be shorthanded again tonight as they go for their second straight win against the Wizards.

By Surya Fernandez
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (8-11) host the Washington Wizards (10-8) once again tonight at the “FTX” Arena.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Caleb Martin: Doubtful - Head; Non-Covid Illness
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis
  • Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement
  • Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Effusion

WASHINGTON:

  • Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain
  • Bradley Beal: Available - Right thigh contusion
  • Rui Hachimura: Questionable - Right ankle soreness
  • Monte Morris: Questionable - Right ankle soreness
  • Johnny Davis: Questionale - Right groin soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Wizards Position Heat
Wizards Position Heat
Bradley Beal PG Kyle Lowry
Kyle Kuzma SG Tyler Herro
Corey Kispert SF Caleb Martin
Deni Avdija PF Nikola Jovic
Kristaps Porzingis C Bam Adebayo

