NBA GAMETHREAD: Washington Wizards (10-8) @ Miami HEAT (8-11)

The Miami Heat (8-11) host the Washington Wizards (10-8) once again tonight at the “FTX” Arena.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Caleb Martin: Doubtful - Head; Non-Covid Illness

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar Fascitis

Max Strus: Questionable - Right Shoulder; Impingement

Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Effusion

WASHINGTON:

Delon Wright: Out - Right hamstring strain

Bradley Beal: Available - Right thigh contusion

Rui Hachimura: Questionable - Right ankle soreness

Monte Morris: Questionable - Right ankle soreness

Johnny Davis: Questionale - Right groin soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST