Game Preview: Miami Heat travel to Atlanta for a round 1 rematch of Eastern Conference Playoffs

The 9-11 Miami Heat are set to face the 11-8 and 5th seeded Atlanta Hawks this afternoon. A rematch of last seasons first round series, the division rival Hawks have looked good to start the year. With the huge addition of guard Dejounte Murray, this Atlanta team is still figuring things out. However, they are an above average team and this is not going to be an easy win.

Miami has yet another hefty injury report as the Hawks have a small one. With that being said, a big difference maker can be the availability of Clint Capella for them. Capella brings size and length on both ends of the floor for Atlanta. With a Heat team that has struggled in rebounding the whole season, he could be a difference maker.

Bam Adebayo is finally off the injury report all together for now, but many key guys are going to be closer to gametime decisions. That includes Tyler Herro and the recently emerging Caleb Martin. Those are two guys that this team really needs out on the court to be successful, especially with Jimmy Butler still being out.

A player to look out for is Haywood Highsmith, who has embraced the “next man up” mentality and has provided very solid minutes as of late. He does all the little things; rebounding, tips, deflections, defensive stops, and even his offensive game is coming around. Highsmith has made the most of his minutes and has filled a void in the PF depth very nicely.

If Miami can contain the backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Heat are looking to be set for a good night. Before back to back match ups against the 1 seed Boston Celtics, this would be a big win to snag on the road and go into Boston with momentum.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jamal Cain, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Tyler Herro, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Caleb Martin, questionable

Max Strus, questionable

Duncan Robinson, questionable

Jimmy Butler, out

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Orlando Robinson, out

Hawks

Clint Capela, questionable

Bogdan Bogdonavic, out

Tyrese Martin, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Caleb Martin

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Hawks

Deandre Hunter

Onyeka Okongwu

John Collins

Dejounte Murray

Trae Young

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 5:00pm EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)