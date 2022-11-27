 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (9-11) @ Atlanta Hawks (11-8)

Can Miami get their second road win of the season without Jimmy Butler?

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (9-11) visit the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) at the State Farm Arena seeking their first victory away from the FTX Arena since beating the Portland Trail Blazers in their first road game of the regular season.

Jimmy Butler continues to sit out for the Heat and is not with the team, but there remains a possibility he could rejoin the team while on their road trip.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

ATLANTA:

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Right Knee; Injury Recovery
  • Clint Capela: Out - Dental; Pain
  • Tyrese Martin: Out - G League - On Assignment

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Kyle Lowry
Dejounte Murray SG Tyler Herro
De'Andre Hunter SF Max Strus
John Collins PF Caleb Martin
Onyeka Okongwu C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...