NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (9-11) @ Atlanta Hawks (11-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (9-11) visit the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) at the State Farm Arena seeking their first victory away from the FTX Arena since beating the Portland Trail Blazers in their first road game of the regular season.

Jimmy Butler continues to sit out for the Heat and is not with the team, but there remains a possibility he could rejoin the team while on their road trip.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis

Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

ATLANTA:

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Right Knee; Injury Recovery

Clint Capela: Out - Dental; Pain

Tyrese Martin: Out - G League - On Assignment

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST