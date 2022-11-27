NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (9-11) @ Atlanta Hawks (11-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (9-11) visit the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) at the State Farm Arena seeking their first victory away from the FTX Arena since beating the Portland Trail Blazers in their first road game of the regular season.
Jimmy Butler continues to sit out for the Heat and is not with the team, but there remains a possibility he could rejoin the team while on their road trip.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Soreness
- Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Duncan Robinson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
ATLANTA:
- Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Right Knee; Injury Recovery
- Clint Capela: Out - Dental; Pain
- Tyrese Martin: Out - G League - On Assignment
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Max Strus
|John Collins
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...