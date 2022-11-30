GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (10-11) are looking to make their way back to .500 when they face the team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (17-4).

Miami already lost to Boston earlier this season at home, and now will have the monumental task of defeating them in Boston without Jimmy Butler. Jayson Tatum is fifth in the NBA scoring 30.8 PPG.

The Heat have had a rocky start to the season, and you can see the long injury report below. But they have reeled off three straight wins, and have had two days of rest to prepare for the Celtics, who have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The Celtics have a bunch of players that cause problems for Miami. Grant Williams is the type of player that will take advantage of the Heat’s lack of size, and strength at the 4 position. And Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White both present length challenges for the Heat when they are playing point guard. On top of that, guarding Jayson Tatum (without Jimmy Butler) is a problem.

This is a game that Bam Adebayo will need to take control. Luckily he has been on a great run recently. I would say the key matchup is going to be between Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart. When either of those players do well in this matchup, their team is much more likely to be successful.

This is a nationally televised game, so let’s hope the Heat show up and win!

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Tyler Herro: questionable

Jimmy Butler: out

Duncan Robinson: questionable

Gabe Vincent: questionable

Max Strus: probable

Dewayne Dedmon: questionable

Haywood Highsmith: questionable

Caleb Martin: questionable

Jamal Cain: questionable

Nikola Jovic: questionable

BOSTON:

Jaylen Brown: questionable

Robert Williams III: out

Danilo Gallinari: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Celtics Position Heat Celtics Position Heat Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry Derrick White SG Tyler Herro Jaylen Brown SF Max Strus Jayson Tatum PF Caleb Martin Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

The Heat are a +9 in Boston (not good) and the over/under for the game is 224.5.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBATV, BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

