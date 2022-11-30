 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (10-11) @ Boston Celtics (17-4)

Miami faces a tough task tonight on the road against Boston.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

Jimmy Butler remains on the injury list, with Dewayne Dedmon also out. Several Heat players were previously listed on the injury list as questionable are available to play.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA TV beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out
  • Omer Yurtseven: out
  • Jimmy Butler: out
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out

BOSTON:

  • Jaylen Brown: available
  • Robert Williams III: out
  • Danilo Gallinari: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry
Derrick White SG Tyler Herro
Jaylen Brown SF Max Strus
Jayson Tatum PF Caleb Martin
Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

