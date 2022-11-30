NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (10-11) @ Boston Celtics (17-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (9-11) take on the Boston Celtics tonight.
Jimmy Butler remains on the injury list, with Dewayne Dedmon also out. Several Heat players were previously listed on the injury list as questionable are available to play.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA TV beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out
- Omer Yurtseven: out
- Jimmy Butler: out
- Dewayne Dedmon: out
BOSTON:
- Jaylen Brown: available
- Robert Williams III: out
- Danilo Gallinari: out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Derrick White
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Max Strus
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Al Horford
|C
|Bam Adebayo
