Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast - Episode 3: Breaking down Heat wins versus Warriors, Kings

Our latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Podcast is here!

HHH senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the latest news and notes for the Miami Heat just over two weeks into the regular season and the team coming off two important home wins to improve their record to 4-5. Join us as we dissect the wins against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, which players stepped up, whether or not the “turd” quarter is making a dreaded comeback, and looking ahead which players to watch as they get set to face the Indiana Pacers.

