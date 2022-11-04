 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast - Episode 3: Breaking down Heat wins versus Warriors, Kings

Check out our latest podcast and make sure to hit subscribe on your favorite platform!

By Surya Fernandez, Brandon Di Perno, and Matt Hanifan
Our latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Podcast is here!

HHH senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the latest news and notes for the Miami Heat just over two weeks into the regular season and the team coming off two important home wins to improve their record to 4-5. Join us as we dissect the wins against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, which players stepped up, whether or not the “turd” quarter is making a dreaded comeback, and looking ahead which players to watch as they get set to face the Indiana Pacers.

Have a listen, let us know what you’d like us to discuss in future episodes, and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

