Game Preview: Heat look to keep rolling as they take on Pacers in Indianapolis

Two games. Two Game Winners. And just like that Miami seems to be rolling again. That being said, the Heat will have to bring their A-Game tonight against a young and hungry Pacers squad. Miami will also be going for a win without Jimmy Butler who is still out with left hip tightness, and at this moment in time, Bam is a game-time-decision. It will be interesting to see who can step up in the absence of Miami’s star or stars.
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Max Strus
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Kyle Lowry
Pacers
- Buddy Hield
- Jalen Smith
- Myles Turner
- Chris Duarte
- Tyrese Haliburton
Broadcast Info:
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
