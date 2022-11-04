NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-5) @ Indiana Pacers (3-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

After the Miami Heat (4-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this NBA season, but they’ll have to emerge victorious on the road tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers (3-5).

Jimmy Butler and rookie Nikola Jovic join Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven on the inactive list. Two-way player Jamal Cain is active tonight after a stint with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out -Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jimmy Butler: Out - Left Hip; Tightness

Nikola Jovic: Out - Nasal; Contusion

Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Right Knee; Contusion

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis

INDIANA:

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Right foot soreness

Daniel Theis: Out - Right knee soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, 107 The Fan, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST