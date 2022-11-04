NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-5) @ Indiana Pacers (3-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
After the Miami Heat (4-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this NBA season, but they’ll have to emerge victorious on the road tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers (3-5).
Jimmy Butler and rookie Nikola Jovic join Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven on the inactive list. Two-way player Jamal Cain is active tonight after a stint with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out -Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Left Hip; Tightness
- Nikola Jovic: Out - Nasal; Contusion
- Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Right Knee; Contusion
- Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable - Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis
INDIANA:
- Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Right foot soreness
- Daniel Theis: Out - Right knee soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, 107 The Fan, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Buddy Hield
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jalen Smith
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SF
|Max Strus
|Chris Duarte
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Myles Turner
|C
|Bam Adebayo
