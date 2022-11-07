Game Preview: Miami Heat heads back to the 305 to take on the visiting Portland Trail Blazers

Game Story:

The Miami Heat have a chance to bounce back from Friday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second and final time these two will meet this season. Miami was able to pull away with a big W in Portland not too long ago, and will look to replicate that success tonight.

Jimmy Butler is off the injury report and will be starting tonight, however it is still to be seen whether or not Tyler Herro will be available.

Damian Lillard is another player that is questionable for tonight from the injury he sustained last time these two teams met. His availability can change the whole game plan for the Heat.

Look for Caleb Martin to be aggressive offensively tonight, as the young PF had his best game of the year so far when Miami played Portland.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30pm EST.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, questionable

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Jamal Cain, out

Trail Blazers

Josh Hart, probable

Justise Winslow, probable

Damian Lillard, questionable

Anfernee Simons, doubtful

Gary Payton, out

Olivier Sarr, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Trail Blazers

Josh Hart

Jerami Grant

Jusuf Nurkic

Shaedon Sharpe

Justise Winslow

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:30pm EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)