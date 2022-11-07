 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-6) @ Portland Trail Blazers (6-3)

Miami looks to get back on track at home against Portland.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (4-6) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) at home Monday night after losing to the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Tyler Herro will sit out tonight after spraining his ankle against the Pacers, while Damian Lillard returns to action after suffering a right calf strain against the Heat earlier in the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven - Out - Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out - Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
  • Udonis Haslem: Out - Personal Reasons

PORTLAND:

  • Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning
  • Olivier Sarr: Out - Right Wrist; Sprain
  • Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Flexor Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Trail Blazers Position Heat
Damian Lillard PG Kyle Lowry
Shaedon Sharpe SG Max Strus
Josh Hart SF Jimmy Butler
Jerami Grant PF Caleb Martin
Jusuf Nurkic C Bam Adebayo

