GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to conclude homestand strong against Spurs

The Miami Heat will look to close their three-game homestand note as they face the lowly San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.
The Heat got its bad taste out of its month from earlier in the week on Thursday, downing the Los Angeles Clippers behind another 30-point outing from Adebayo and yet another game where Jimmy Butler took over late, scoring the team’s final eight points in the 115-110 win. The Heat lost their first game of their three-game homestand to the struggling Detroit Pistons by 20 points, so I advice the Heat not take the Spurs lightly, despite their record.
Believe it or not, the Spurs have been a worse road team than the Heat this season, sporting the league’s worst road NET Rating (-12.7) while surrendering 121.3 points per 100 possessions in such games, over two points more than the next-worst team.
San Antonio snapped their 11-game losing streak on Thursday, beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 behind 32 points from Keldon Johnson and 26 points from Tre Jones. Let’s see if Miami can continue to build momentum heading into a four-game win streak against a team they should — in theory — beat (badly).
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jimmy Butler (knee) — PROBABLE
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE
- Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (knee) — PROBABLE
- Duncan Robinson (ankle) — PROBABLE
- Max Strus (shoulder) — PROBABLE
- Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
SAN ANTONIO:
- Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT
- Keita Bates-Diop (foot) — OUT
- Jakob Poeltl (knee) — OUT
- Jeremy Sochan (quad) — OUT
- Devin Vassell (knee) — QUESTIONABLE
- Blake Wesley (MCL) — OUT
Projected Starters:
|SPURS:
|HEAT:
|SPURS:
|HEAT:
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Malaki Branham
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Keldon Johnson
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Zach Collins
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO
TV: Bally Sports Sun
TIPOFF: 5:00 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...