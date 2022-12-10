GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to conclude homestand strong against Spurs

The Miami Heat will look to close their three-game homestand note as they face the lowly San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

The Heat got its bad taste out of its month from earlier in the week on Thursday, downing the Los Angeles Clippers behind another 30-point outing from Adebayo and yet another game where Jimmy Butler took over late, scoring the team’s final eight points in the 115-110 win. The Heat lost their first game of their three-game homestand to the struggling Detroit Pistons by 20 points, so I advice the Heat not take the Spurs lightly, despite their record.

Believe it or not, the Spurs have been a worse road team than the Heat this season, sporting the league’s worst road NET Rating (-12.7) while surrendering 121.3 points per 100 possessions in such games, over two points more than the next-worst team.

San Antonio snapped their 11-game losing streak on Thursday, beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 behind 32 points from Keldon Johnson and 26 points from Tre Jones. Let’s see if Miami can continue to build momentum heading into a four-game win streak against a team they should — in theory — beat (badly).

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler (knee) — PROBABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — PROBABLE

Duncan Robinson (ankle) — PROBABLE

Max Strus (shoulder) — PROBABLE

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

SAN ANTONIO:

Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT

Keita Bates-Diop (foot) — OUT

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — OUT

Jeremy Sochan (quad) — OUT

Devin Vassell (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Blake Wesley (MCL) — OUT

Projected Starters: SPURS: HEAT: SPURS: HEAT: Tre Jones PG Kyle Lowry Romeo Langford SG Tyler Herro Malaki Branham SF Jimmy Butler Keldon Johnson PF Caleb Martin Zach Collins C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun

TIPOFF: 5:00 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!