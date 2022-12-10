 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: San Antonio Spurs (7-18) @ Miami HEAT (12-14)

Miami concludes their homestand with an early game against San Antonio.

By Surya Fernandez
Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (12-14) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-18) tonight at the FTX Arena.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
  • Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

SAN ANTONIO:

  • Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT
  • Keita Bates-Diop (foot) — OUT
  • Jakob Poeltl (knee) — OUT
  • Jeremy Sochan (quad) — OUT
  • Devin Vassell (knee) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Blake Wesley (MCL) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Spurs Position Heat
Tre Jones PG Kyle Lowry
Malaki Branham SG Tyler Herro
Keldon Johnson SF Jimmy Butler
Romeo Langford PF Caleb Martin
Zach Collins C Bam Adebayo

