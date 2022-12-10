NBA GAMETHREAD: San Antonio Spurs (7-18) @ Miami HEAT (12-14)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (12-14) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-18) tonight at the FTX Arena.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

SAN ANTONIO:

Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT

Keita Bates-Diop (foot) — OUT

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — OUT

Jeremy Sochan (quad) — OUT

Devin Vassell (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Blake Wesley (MCL) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST