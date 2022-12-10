NBA GAMETHREAD: San Antonio Spurs (7-18) @ Miami HEAT (12-14)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (12-14) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-18) tonight at the FTX Arena.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE
- Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
SAN ANTONIO:
- Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT
- Keita Bates-Diop (foot) — OUT
- Jakob Poeltl (knee) — OUT
- Jeremy Sochan (quad) — OUT
- Devin Vassell (knee) — QUESTIONABLE
- Blake Wesley (MCL) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Malaki Branham
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Romeo Langford
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Zach Collins
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...