GAME PREVIEW: Heat begin four-game road trip at Pacers

Following a tulmultuous 115-111 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Miami Heat look to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, which is where they tip-off their third straight four-game road trip.

In the Heat’s three previous four-game road trips, they went a combined 2-6, with losses to the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies; meanwhile, they’re only two wins came against Boston (in the second of a baseball-esque road back-to-back) and Atlanta Hawks.

Indiana is now the preamble to the Heat’s third four-game road trip of the season, which will also include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs — three of the worst teams not just in the Western Conference, but in the NBA.

Miami couldn’t squeak away a victory against the aforementioned Spurs on Saturday, falling 115-111 after Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin missed two 3-pointers with less than 10 seconds left, which would’ve put them ahead by one.

After the Pacers sported a five-game winning streak that bumped them to 10-6, they have lost seven of their last 11 games — including a narrow 136-133 loss to the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Indiana’s still one game above .500 (14-13) and in the NBA’s top-half in offense (112.6 ORTG; 13th), but are No. 22 in defense (113.4) with the league’s 19th-best NET Rating.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler (knee) — PROBABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — PROBABLE

Duncan Robinson (ankle) — PROBABLE

Dru Smith (ineligible) — OUT

Max Strus (shoulder) — PROBABLE

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

INDIANA:

Kendall brown (G-League) — QUESTIONABLE

Chris Duarte (ankle) — OUT

Trevelin Queen (G-League) — QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Theis (knee) — OUT

Projected Starters: PACERS: HEAT: PACERS: HEAT: Tyrese Haliburton G Kyle Lowry Andrew Nembhard G Tyler Herro Buddy Hield F Jimmy Butler Jalen Smith F Caleb Martin Zach Collins C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun

TIPOFF: 7:00 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!