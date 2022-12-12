NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (12-15) @ Indiana Pacers (14-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (12-15) hit the road to visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
INDIANA:
- Kendall Brown (G-League) — OUT
- Chris Duarte (ankle) — OUT
- Trevelin Queen (G-League) — OUT
- Daniel Theis (knee) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Andrew Nembhard
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jalen Smith
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Myles Turner
|C
|Bam Adebayo
