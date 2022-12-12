NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (12-15) @ Indiana Pacers (14-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (12-15) hit the road to visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

INDIANA:

Kendall Brown (G-League) — OUT

Chris Duarte (ankle) — OUT

Trevelin Queen (G-League) — OUT

Daniel Theis (knee) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST