NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (12-15) @ Indiana Pacers (14-13)

Miami hits the road in search of a winning formula.

By Surya Fernandez
San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (12-15) hit the road to visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
  • Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

INDIANA:

  • Kendall Brown (G-League) — OUT
  • Chris Duarte (ankle) — OUT
  • Trevelin Queen (G-League) — OUT
  • Daniel Theis (knee) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pacers Position Heat
Andrew Nembhard PG Kyle Lowry
Tyrese Haliburton SG Tyler Herro
Buddy Hield SF Jimmy Butler
Jalen Smith PF Caleb Martin
Myles Turner C Bam Adebayo

