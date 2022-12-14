Game Preview: Miami Heat look to build on last win with a matchup in OKC

Game Story:

The 13-15 Miami Heat head to Oklahoma City tonight for a matchup against the 11-16 Thunder. Second game of the four game road trip, this Miami team is coming off of a win vs the Indiana Pacers on the road. As for the Thunder, they are coming off a tough OT loss to the Dallas Mavericks. However, them bringing Dallas, who was represented in the WCF last season, to OT shows how gritty this young Thunder squad is.

It has been clear after the first 25+ games this year that no game should be slated as an “easy win”. The Thunder are young, athletic, and full of life. Miami has to find a way to contain superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has the potential to pop off for 30+ points every time he steps on the floor. Josh Giddey is also a young play maker that can make things happen, to go along with the tenacious defense from Lugeuntz Dort.

Most importantly for the Heat, they are going to have to get this win without the services of Jimmy Butler. He is listed as out due to knee management. The good thing is he did not re-injure the knee, just a cautious approach taken by Heat medical staff and coaches to keep him healthy after missing a large stretch of games because of knee problems. This is going to have to be a “next man up” and Heat culture type of win.

With the other 3 members of the core four in Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo still available, they should be able to pull this one out. The defense needs to be sharp and turnovers have to be limited. If they can set the tone on the defensive end, the offense will naturally come along. Look for Miami to get Adebayo going early, and to be fed for shots in his wheel house. They are also going to have to match the speed and energy from OKC.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, probable

Max Strus, probable

Duncan Robinson, probable

Victor Oladipo, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Jimmy Butler, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nikola Jovic, out, g-league

Gabe Vincent, out

Jamal Cain, out, g-league

Thunder

Chet Holmgren, out

Ousmane Dieng, out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, out

Lindy Waters, out

Jaylin Williams, out

Kenrich Williams, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Caleb Martin

Max Strus

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Jalen Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

