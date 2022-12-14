 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (13-15) @ Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16)

Miami seeks to build momentum on this road trip, but will have to do it without Jimmy Butler tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (13-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jimmy Butler — OUT: Right Knee; Injury Management
  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
  • Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT: Left ankle surgery

OKC:

  • Chet Holmgren OUT — Right Foot; Surgery
  • Ousmane Dieng (G-League) — OUT
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — Right ankle sprain
  • Lindy Waters (G-League) — OUT
  • Jaylin Williams (G-League) — OUT
  • Kenrich Williams — OUT: Right knee; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Thunder Position Heat
Thunder Position Heat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Kyle Lowry
Luguentz Dort SG Tyler Herro
Josh Giddey SF Max Strus
Jalen Williams PF Caleb Martin
Aleksej Pokusevski C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...