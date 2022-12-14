NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (13-15) @ Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (13-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler — OUT: Right Knee; Injury Management

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT: Left ankle surgery

OKC:

Chet Holmgren OUT — Right Foot; Surgery

Ousmane Dieng (G-League) — OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — Right ankle sprain

Lindy Waters (G-League) — OUT

Jaylin Williams (G-League) — OUT

Kenrich Williams — OUT: Right knee; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST