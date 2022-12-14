NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (13-15) @ Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (13-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jimmy Butler — OUT: Right Knee; Injury Management
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (G-League) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT: Left ankle surgery
OKC:
- Chet Holmgren OUT — Right Foot; Surgery
- Ousmane Dieng (G-League) — OUT
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — Right ankle sprain
- Lindy Waters (G-League) — OUT
- Jaylin Williams (G-League) — OUT
- Kenrich Williams — OUT: Right knee; Sprain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Luguentz Dort
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Max Strus
|Jalen Williams
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|C
|Bam Adebayo
