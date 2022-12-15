Tyler Herro calls game as Miami Heat pick up the 110-108 win against the Thunder

Going into tonight’s game, the Miami Heat were without their star Jimmy Butler. That didn’t stop the Heat from competing, as Tyler Herro stepped up offensively to go along with some help from Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Victor Oladipo. The night was all about Herro though, who delivered in the clutch with a game winning pull up jumper. He also finished the game with a team high 35 points and 9 three pointers.

Tyler Herro tonight:



35 PTS

9 3P



First Heat with 35 PTS and 9 3P in a game since Rex Chapman in 1996. pic.twitter.com/FgC6HlUaRA — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2022

For a team that struggles at times without the services of Butler, the Herro performance was much needed to pull this one out.

Miami beat the OKC Thunder in Oklahoma City 110-108, and the Heat improve to 13-14 on the season. They shorten their gap from reaching .500 and now won back to back games. Miami had a 21 point lead at one point in this game, and although it wasn’t pretty, they ended up getting the job done. The first half of this one was historic, as the Heat made a franchise record 16 three pointers.



So uhhh...16 3s on 55.2% shooting. All in the first half.



Franchise record. pic.twitter.com/EOZrXA4JSD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2022

It was raining from downtown, and although Herro was able to splash down 9 of them for the night, others hit some big ones too.



Oladipo, Max Strus, and Dewayne Dedmon all hit a pair of three’s each. Kyle Lowry was 4/9 from three and Duncan Robinson had a nice efficient night going 4/8 from behind the line. Dipo was especially impressive on the defensive end, he was putting on the clamps.

Oladipo’s defense has been an absolute joy to watch so far. He’s having a big contribution. — Miami HEAT UK (@TheMiamiHeatUK) December 15, 2022

Duncan Robinson was 4/8 from 3 and a +14 in his minutes. He and Dipo were very solid off the bench tonight. — optimistic Heat fan (@kellyoburner) December 15, 2022

Duncan added to our franchise record with 4/8 3PM pic.twitter.com/Ewlp03XJp3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2022

Adebayo contributed a solid double double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals before fouling out in the closing minute of the game.

Bam fouls out



SGA to the line and makes both.



Tied up with 25.7 seconds to go. Heat ball.



It’s Heart Attack Heat time yet again. — Miami HEAT UK (@TheMiamiHeatUK) December 15, 2022

With Adebayo in foul trouble, Dedmon added some meaningful minutes to back him up. It’s always big for Miami when they can get Dedmon to spread the floor and hit the 3 ball.

After the Heat blew that big lead, it was a struggle. Defense was getting sloppy with no energy. The ball was sticking and Miami couldn’t execute any offense, but then Herro came through. He was a sharpshooter tonight, as he hit numerous tough jumpers in the second half while being remarkable from 3. Victor Oladipo was able to get a lay up and then another difficult one plus the foul down the stretch.

HUGE steal from Caleb and bucket from Victor pic.twitter.com/QvtOz1TJGp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2022

Even after that though, OKC was able to tie it back up. That’s until it was Herro who ran the clock down with a little under 29 seconds to go, and stepped into a pull up mid range jump shot from the wing.

TYLER



Boy Wonder makes a bucket to put us up 110-108 with 4.9 seconds left. OKC ball coming up. pic.twitter.com/YtLHe5jZQ5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2022

Herro was defended well but it still didn’t matter, he just would not be stopped tonight. The Miami Heat secure a big win in the clutch.

#HEATWin final - Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108



Herro: 35pts (9 3s) & 3rebs

Adebayo: 15pts, 13rebs & 3asts

Lowry: 14pts (4 3s), 6asts & 3rebs

Robinson: 14pts (4 3s) & 3asts

Oladipo: 12pts, 4rebs, 3asts & 3stls

Strus: 10pts pic.twitter.com/fr6EceTkFM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2022

They now get right back to it for the second half of a back to back. Hopefully, with Jimmy Butler back in that starting line up. Miami plays the Houston Rockets tomorrow night at 8:00 PM ET for the 3rd game of their road trip.