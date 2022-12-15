Game Preview: Miami Heat head to Houston in hopes of winning 3 games in a row

Game Story:

After a resounding win off the back of a Tyler Herro game winner last night in OKC, the 14-15 Miami Heat will now travel to Houston. The Heat are now in the 8th seed of the Eastern Conference, and only 3 games back of the 4th seed. They are also 4 games back of the 3rd seed. A win tonight could tighten that gap a little bit, and bring Miami back to .500 on the season.

The Rockets are a young and fast team, and coming off of an impressive win against the Phoenix Suns. Miami can’t take their foot off the gas tonight based on the Rockets record. Expect them to compete just like the Thunder did last night. This season has showed us fans time and time again no game should be slated as an “easy win”.

Jimmy Butler is expected to be back in the line up tonight after a night off due to his knee management. However, important players like Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are expected to be out for rest on the second night of a back to back.

Bam Adebayo spoke of his soreness after the game. Assumption here likely is no Adebayo or Oladipo on Thursday night in Houston. Lowry will be interesting, moving with unease at the end Wednesday. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 15, 2022

The official injury report has not yet been submitted, but besides Dipo and Adebayo sitting out and Jimmy being back, everyone else should be available. Kyle Lowry will be a question mark, as coach Erik Spoelstra could opt to give his 36 year old PG some rest as well.

The good thing for Miami is that even with key guys potentially sitting out tonight, none are due to any actual injury. Just a precautionary approach with back to back sets like this, which in the long run is going to be a smart decision.

Injury Report:

Heat

Not yet submitted

Rockets

Jae’sean Tate, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Dewayne Dedmon

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Rockets

Eric Gordon

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Jalen Green

Kevin Porter Jr.

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

