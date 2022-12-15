 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (14-15) @ Houston Rockets (9-18)

If Miami is going to reach .500, they’ll have to do it without several key players.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets (9-18) at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

With Bam Adebayo out, it will be veteran Udonis Haslem — Mr. 305 himself — starting in his place. Kyle Lowry is also out tonight to rest with Miami playing the second night of a back-to-back set on the road.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Bam Adebayo — OUT: Left ankle sprain
  • Kyle Lowry — OUT: Rest
  • Dewayne Dedmon — OUT: Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
  • Gabe Vincent — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion
  • Omer Yurtseven — OUT: Left ankle surgery

HOUSTON:

  • Jae’sean Tate — OUT: Right Ankle; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Rockets Position Heat
Rockets Position Heat
Jalen Green PG Tyler Herro
Eric Gordon SG Max Strus
Kevin Porter Jr. SF Jimmy Butler
Jabari Smith Jr. PF Caleb Martin
Alperen Sengun C Udonis Haslem

