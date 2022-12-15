NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (14-15) @ Houston Rockets (9-18)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (14-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets (9-18) at the Toyota Center on Thursday.
With Bam Adebayo out, it will be veteran Udonis Haslem — Mr. 305 himself — starting in his place. Kyle Lowry is also out tonight to rest with Miami playing the second night of a back-to-back set on the road.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Bam Adebayo — OUT: Left ankle sprain
- Kyle Lowry — OUT: Rest
- Dewayne Dedmon — OUT: Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
- Gabe Vincent — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion
- Omer Yurtseven — OUT: Left ankle surgery
HOUSTON:
- Jae’sean Tate — OUT: Right Ankle; Soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Green
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Max Strus
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|Udonis Haslem
