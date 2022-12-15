NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (14-15) @ Houston Rockets (9-18)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-15) continue their road trip with tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets (9-18) at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

With Bam Adebayo out, it will be veteran Udonis Haslem — Mr. 305 himself — starting in his place. Kyle Lowry is also out tonight to rest with Miami playing the second night of a back-to-back set on the road.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Bam Adebayo — OUT: Left ankle sprain

Kyle Lowry — OUT: Rest

Dewayne Dedmon — OUT: Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis

Gabe Vincent — OUT: Left Knee; Effusion

Omer Yurtseven — OUT: Left ankle surgery

HOUSTON:

Jae’sean Tate — OUT: Right Ankle; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST