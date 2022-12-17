GAME PREVIEW: Heat travel to Mexico City to face Spurs

A week after suffering a dreadful home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat conclude their third four-game road trip of the season on Saturday against Gregg Popovich’s squad in Mexico City!

Miami, who’s 6-9 away from home this season, has won three straight over their third four-game road trip, with the wins coming against the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Perhaps the biggest erason has been because of the play of Tyler Herro, who’s lit the net on fire over his last pair of games. Herro has combined for 76 points — 35 points against the Thunder and 41 against Houston, respectively — on a combined 25-of-43 shooting from the floor and 19-of-32 from distance.

After an 11-game losing streak, San Antonio pieced together victories against Houston, Miami and the Cleveland Cavaliers — their second three-game win streak of the season — but lost on Wednesday to the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-112. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell has been the Spurs’ biggest contributor over this recent stretch, averaging 25.2 and 15.3 points, respectively, over the team’s last five games.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are 7.5-point favorites against the Spurs; Miami is a league-worst 9-19-2 ATS this season, including 6-8-1 on the road and 2-4-1 as an away favorite.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

The Heat hilariously placed all 16 active players on the injury report after getting fined for not ruling “a few probable and questionable players as available or out prior to the tip-off.”

An incredibly petty, yet humorous move — keeping the league/Spurs on their toes! So take this for what you will.

Bam Adebayo (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Jimmy Butler (knee) — PROBABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE

Haywood Highsmith (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — PROBABLE

Kyle Lowry (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Caleb Martin (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Victor Oladipo (knee) — PROBABLE

Duncan Robinson (ankle) — PROBABLE

Orlando Robinson (back) — PROBABLE

Max Strus (shoulder) — PROBABLE

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

**exhale**

SAN ANTONIO:

Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT

Malaki Branham (G-League) — OUT

Zach Collins (ankle) — PROBABLE

Romeo Langford (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — PROBABLE

Josh Richardson (personal) — OUT

Blake Wesley (G-League) — OUT

Projected Starters: PACERS: HEAT: PACERS: HEAT: Tre Jones G Kyle Lowry Romeo Langford G Tyler Herro Keldon Johnson F Jimmy Butler Keita Bates-Diop F Caleb Martin Jakob Poeltl C Bam Adebayo

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 5:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!