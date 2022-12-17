 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (15-15) @ San Antonio Spurs (9-19)

Miami concludes their four-game road trip in Mexico City.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Mexico City Game 2022-Miami Heat Press Conference Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (15-15) wrap up their road trip with tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight to rest though Bam Adebayo is listed as probable after sitting out the last game.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Udonis Haslem (achilles) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE
  • Haywood Highsmith (quad) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Caleb Martin (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
  • Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

SAN ANTONIO:

  • Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT
  • Malaki Branham (G-League) — OUT
  • Zach Collins (ankle) — PROBABLE
  • Romeo Langford (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Jakob Poeltl (knee) — PROBABLE
  • Josh Richardson (personal) — OUT
  • Blake Wesley (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Spurs Position Heat
Spurs Position Heat
Tre Jones PG Tyler Herro
Josh Richardson SG Max Strus
Keta Bates-Diop SF Jimmy Butler
Keldon Johnson PF Caleb Martin
Charles Bassey C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...