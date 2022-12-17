NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (15-15) @ San Antonio Spurs (9-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (15-15) wrap up their road trip with tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight to rest though Bam Adebayo is listed as probable after sitting out the last game.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE

Haywood Highsmith (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Caleb Martin (ankle) — DOUBTFUL

Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

SAN ANTONIO:

Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT

Malaki Branham (G-League) — OUT

Zach Collins (ankle) — PROBABLE

Romeo Langford (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — PROBABLE

Josh Richardson (personal) — OUT

Blake Wesley (G-League) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST