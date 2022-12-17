NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (15-15) @ San Antonio Spurs (9-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (15-15) wrap up their road trip with tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday.
Kyle Lowry is out tonight to rest though Bam Adebayo is listed as probable after sitting out the last game.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 5:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — QUESTIONABLE
- Udonis Haslem (achilles) — QUESTIONABLE
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — PROBABLE
- Haywood Highsmith (quad) — QUESTIONABLE
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Caleb Martin (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
- Gabe Vincent (knee) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
SAN ANTONIO:
- Dominick Barlow (G-League) — OUT
- Malaki Branham (G-League) — OUT
- Zach Collins (ankle) — PROBABLE
- Romeo Langford (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
- Jakob Poeltl (knee) — PROBABLE
- Josh Richardson (personal) — OUT
- Blake Wesley (G-League) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Max Strus
|Keta Bates-Diop
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Keldon Johnson
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Bam Adebayo
