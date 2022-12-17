Heat complete 4-0 road trip with 111-101 win versus Spurs in Mexico City

The Miami Heat climbed above .500 for the first time this season with a 111-101 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday to close out an unbeaten four-game road trip.

Playing at an altitude of 7,349 feet above sea level, it was going to have to be a team effort to get their fourth straight win with starters Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin both out. Tyler Herro “cooled off” so to speak with 21 points and 3-9 shooting from beyond the arc along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Tyler followed up his historic back-to-back with a 20+ point performance pic.twitter.com/u4tB89yjth — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 18, 2022

Miami boasted a trio of 20+ scorers with Jimmy Butler leading all players with 26 points and Bam Adebayo continuing to be aggressive with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Game-high 26 points from Buckets ☕️ pic.twitter.com/FSHN0XcnYs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 18, 2022

Count the Bam slams ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P31QWz9n2h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 18, 2022

The trio needed to step up to lead their team but there was also seven points and five steals from Victor Oladipo and 12 points from Duncan Robinson on 3-4 shooting from 3-point territory.

Max Strus, who had been shooting just 25% from deep in the last eight games, hit two early 3s in the first quarter with the second one opening up an 11-point lead. The Spurs however would answer back with a monster 19-0 run to take an eight-point lead before the end of the opening quarter.

Order was soon restored with a 9-0 Heat run to retake the lead at 29-28 three minutes into the second quarter. After a back and forth second and third quarter of action in which the Heat were behind 55-52 at halftime and 84-80 entering the final quarter, Miami would take control of the game with a dominant fourth quarter performance in which they outscored San Antonio 31-17 to seal the victory and the perfect 4-0 road trip.

The Heat will next host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at the FTX Arena.