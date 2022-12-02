NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (10-12) @ Boston Celtics (18-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (10-12) have a rematch against the Boston Celtics (18-4) tonight at the TD Garden, but they will be closer to full strength with the welcome return of Jimmy Butler.

Boston’s injury list remains the same as it did last game.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA TV beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Dewayne Dedmon: out

BOSTON:

Jaylen Brown: available

Robert Williams III: out

Danilo Gallinari: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST