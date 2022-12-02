 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (10-12) @ Boston Celtics (18-4)

Butler makes a welcome return for the Heat’s rematch in Boston.

By Surya Fernandez
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1 Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (10-12) have a rematch against the Boston Celtics (18-4) tonight at the TD Garden, but they will be closer to full strength with the welcome return of Jimmy Butler.

Boston’s injury list remains the same as it did last game.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA TV beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out
  • Omer Yurtseven: out
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out

BOSTON:

  • Jaylen Brown: available
  • Robert Williams III: out
  • Danilo Gallinari: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Marcus Smart PG Kyle Lowry
Derrick White SG Tyler Herro
Jaylen Brown SF Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum PF Caleb Martin
Al Horford C Bam Adebayo

