Game Preview: Miami Heat head back home looking to extend their win streak against the Bulls

Game Story:

The Miami Heat are coming back to the 305 after going undefeated on their recent 4 game road trip. The winning streak of 4 games isn’t anything crazy, but it’s a very good start in hopes of turning this season around. The Heat have climbed from 14th place to 7th place and are finally over the .500 mark.

Their latest win in Mexico City against the Spurs was a great game to build on. With Kyle Lowry sitting out that game, the rest of the core four in Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo all contributed 20+ points. Role players like Victor Oladipo and Duncan Robinson all proved to be valuable pieces as well. Oladipo has looked extremely impressive on the defensive end.

Against the Spurs he was able to tally 5 steals and 10 deflections.

Yes, his offense has looked slightly rusty, but his defensive presence is much needed in this thin Heat rotation. Expect him to guard talented players like Zach Lavine and Demar Derozen tonight. As for the Bulls, they are coming off a pretty ugly loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are going to have a chip on their shoulder to try and bounce back from that performance.

Chicago was able to defeat Miami on opening night this season, so the Heat are going to be looking for some revenge. This is a different team as opening night, as players are starting to get more comfortable and in rhythm both offensively and defensively. A good sign is that the injury report is getting smaller. The only players out are Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain.

Lowry, Caleb Martin and Udonis Haslem are all listed as questionable. It is going to be closer to a gametime decision to see if the Heat will need people to step up in their starting PG and PF’s absence again.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jimmy Butler, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, probable

Kyle Lowry, questionable

Caleb Martin, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Jamal Cain, out

Gabe Vincent, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bulls

Javonte Green, questionable

Lonzo Ball, out

Malcolm Hill, out

Carlik Jones, out

Marko Simonovic, out

Dalen Terry, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Bulls

Demar Derozen

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic

Zach Lavine

Alex Caruso

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

