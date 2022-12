NBA GAMETHREAD: Chicago Bulls (11-18) @ Miami HEAT (16-15)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (16-15) return home after a triumphant 4-0 road trip to host the Chicago Bulls (11-18) at the FTX Arena on Tuesday.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight as well as starters Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Caleb Martin, out

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Gabe Vincent, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bulls

Javonte Green, out

Lonzo Ball, out

Malcolm Hill, out

Carlik Jones, out

Marko Simonovic, out

Dalen Terry, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST