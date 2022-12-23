Game Preview: After splitting 2 games in Indiana this season, Miami Heat host the Pacers in the 305

Game Story:

After a couple days off, the Miami Heat get back to work at home against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Both teams are 16-16 and looking to gain a game on each other in the standings. The Pacers are coming off a big win against the first seed Boston Celtics, as the Heat are coming off a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Pacers clearly feel good after that win and have some momentum going into this game. However, Miami defeated Indiana on the road just a few games ago in a good old fashioned slug fest 87-82. It was the start of the Heat’s recent 4 game win streak, and had the vibe of an 80’s-90’s NBA game. Lot of defense but not a whole lot of offense.

Miami and Indiana are 1-1 so far against each other this season, and both games have been competitive. Tonight shouldn’t be any different. On a good note, tonight marks the shortest Miami injury report in months, as most of the regular rotational players are all available and ready to go.

Gabe Vincent was upgraded to questionable for the first time in a while, so it looks like he could potentially make his return. The one and only question mark seems to be starting PF Caleb Martin, who’s been sitting out since he rolled his ankle against Houston last week.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jimmy Butler, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, probable

Caleb Martin, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton, questionable

Aaron Nesmith, questionable

Terry Taylor, questionable

Trevelin Queen, questionable

Daniel Theis, out

Kendall Brown, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Aaron Nesmith

Myles Turner

Buddy Hield

Tyrese Haliburton

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

