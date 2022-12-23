Game Preview: After splitting 2 games in Indiana this season, Miami Heat host the Pacers in the 305

Game Story:
After a couple days off, the Miami Heat get back to work at home against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Both teams are 16-16 and looking to gain a game on each other in the standings. The Pacers are coming off a big win against the first seed Boston Celtics, as the Heat are coming off a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.
The Pacers clearly feel good after that win and have some momentum going into this game. However, Miami defeated Indiana on the road just a few games ago in a good old fashioned slug fest 87-82. It was the start of the Heat’s recent 4 game win streak, and had the vibe of an 80’s-90’s NBA game. Lot of defense but not a whole lot of offense.
Miami and Indiana are 1-1 so far against each other this season, and both games have been competitive. Tonight shouldn’t be any different. On a good note, tonight marks the shortest Miami injury report in months, as most of the regular rotational players are all available and ready to go.
Gabe Vincent was upgraded to questionable for the first time in a while, so it looks like he could potentially make his return. The one and only question mark seems to be starting PF Caleb Martin, who’s been sitting out since he rolled his ankle against Houston last week.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler, probable
- Dewayne Dedmon, probable
- Caleb Martin, questionable
- Udonis Haslem, questionable
- Gabe Vincent, questionable
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton, questionable
- Aaron Nesmith, questionable
- Terry Taylor, questionable
- Trevelin Queen, questionable
- Daniel Theis, out
- Kendall Brown, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Kyle Lowry
Pacers
- Andrew Nembhard
- Aaron Nesmith
- Myles Turner
- Buddy Hield
- Tyrese Haliburton
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
