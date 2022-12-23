NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (16-16) @ Miami HEAT (16-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (16-16) are set to host the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at the FTX Arena on Friday.

Miami appears to be as healthy as they’ve been for the past several games, with Jimmy Butler currently listed as probable and fellow starter Caleb Martin is questionable.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Jimmy Butler, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, probable

Caleb Martin, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton, questionable

Aaron Nesmith, questionable

Terry Taylor, questionable

Trevelin Queen, questionable

Daniel Theis, out

Kendall Brown, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST