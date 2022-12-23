NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (16-16) @ Miami HEAT (16-16)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (16-16) are set to host the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at the FTX Arena on Friday.
Miami appears to be as healthy as they’ve been for the past several games, with Jimmy Butler currently listed as probable and fellow starter Caleb Martin is questionable.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Jimmy Butler, probable
- Dewayne Dedmon, probable
- Caleb Martin, questionable
- Udonis Haslem, questionable
- Gabe Vincent, questionable
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton, questionable
- Aaron Nesmith, questionable
- Terry Taylor, questionable
- Trevelin Queen, questionable
- Daniel Theis, out
- Kendall Brown, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Andrew Nembhard
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Myles Turner
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...