NBA GAMETHREAD: Indiana Pacers (16-16) @ Miami HEAT (16-16)

Miami will try to keep climbing up the standings with a home game against scrappy Indiana.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (16-16) are set to host the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at the FTX Arena on Friday.

Miami appears to be as healthy as they’ve been for the past several games, with Jimmy Butler currently listed as probable and fellow starter Caleb Martin is questionable.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler, probable
  • Dewayne Dedmon, probable
  • Caleb Martin, questionable
  • Udonis Haslem, questionable
  • Gabe Vincent, questionable
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Pacers

  • Tyrese Haliburton, questionable
  • Aaron Nesmith, questionable
  • Terry Taylor, questionable
  • Trevelin Queen, questionable
  • Daniel Theis, out
  • Kendall Brown, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pacers Position Heat
Pacers Position Heat
Andrew Nembhard PG Kyle Lowry
Tyrese Haliburton SG Tyler Herro
Buddy Hield SF Jimmy Butler
Aaron Nesmith PF Caleb Martin
Myles Turner C Bam Adebayo

