Game Preview: Miami Heat looking to get back to .500 against the Timberwolves at home

The Miami Heat will be looking to bounce back tonight against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams come into the matchup with an identical record, at 16-17. These are two teams who have underperformed so far this season, and although they have losing records at this point in the season, they are much better than what their record shows. Miami lost in a close contest to Minnesota on the road earlier this season.

Both teams are coming off a loss, and are hungry for redemption. For Minnesota, they are without the services of star Karl-Anthony Towns. For Miami, they are without the services of their own star in Bam Adebayo. Luckily it’s not an injury keeping Adebayo out, but instead a non-covid illness. He should be fine for the next game, however Jimmy Butler is questionable as well.

Butler is listed as questionable with the sprained ankle that he rolled in the last game vs the Pacers. The injury kept him out of the entire fourth quarter of that Pacers game, where Miami needed him the most. Butler acknowledged that he is upset about being in and out of the line up, and vows to be there for more for the team.

He’s not listed as out so it’s possible he ends up playing as closer to a game time decision. It seems as though he is going to sit this one out, considering he couldn’t finish out the last game. If he isn’t available, expect Caleb to move to the SF Spot and either see Haywood Highsmith or Max Strus at PF. With or without the services of Butler, both teams will be playing hard.

Miami was missing key guys in the last matchup between these two teams, but that didn’t cause any lack of competitiveness.

All in all, a bounce back is needed tonight, no matter who is available.

Heat

Caleb Martin, probable

Jimmy Butler, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Bam Adebayo, out

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson, questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns, out

Taurean Prince, out

Jordan McLaughlin, out

Heat

Caleb Martin

Haywood Highsmith

Nikola Jovic

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels

Rudy Gobert

Austin Rivers

D’angelo Russell

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

