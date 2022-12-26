NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night.
Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Jimmy Butler, out (Right Ankle; Sprain)
- Bam Adebayo, out (Head; Non-Covid Illness)
- Dewayne Dedmon, out (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis)
- Omer Yurtseven, out (Left Ankle; Surgery)
Timberwolves
- Kyle Anderson, out (Back spasms)
- Karl-Anthony Towns, out (Right Calf; Strain)
- Taurean Prince, out (Right Shoulder; Subluxation)
- Jordan McLaughlin, out (Left Calf; Strain)
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Austin Rivers
|SF
|Max Strus
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Nikola Jovic
Loading comments...