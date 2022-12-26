NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Jimmy Butler, out (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Bam Adebayo, out (Head; Non-Covid Illness)

Dewayne Dedmon, out (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis)

Omer Yurtseven, out (Left Ankle; Surgery)

Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson, out (Back spasms)

Karl-Anthony Towns, out (Right Calf; Strain)

Taurean Prince, out (Right Shoulder; Subluxation)

Jordan McLaughlin, out (Left Calf; Strain)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST