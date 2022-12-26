 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

Miami will be without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as they once again attempt to claw back to .500 tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler, out (Right Ankle; Sprain)
  • Bam Adebayo, out (Head; Non-Covid Illness)
  • Dewayne Dedmon, out (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis)
  • Omer Yurtseven, out (Left Ankle; Surgery)

Timberwolves

  • Kyle Anderson, out (Back spasms)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, out (Right Calf; Strain)
  • Taurean Prince, out (Right Shoulder; Subluxation)
  • Jordan McLaughlin, out (Left Calf; Strain)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Timberwolves Position Heat
D'Angelo Russell PG Kyle Lowry
Anthony Edwards SG Tyler Herro
Austin Rivers SF Max Strus
Jaden McDaniels PF Caleb Martin
Rudy Gobert C Nikola Jovic

