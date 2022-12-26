Heat bounce back vs Timberwolves and get the much needed W in clutch time, 113-110

The Miami Heat bounce back and pick up the 113-110 victory inside the Heat’s house tonight, getting back to the .500 mark at 17-17. With no Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo, still lots of key notes in this one. The win was highlighted by Lowry’s 18 points and Strus’ 19 points. Tyler Herro struggled shooting the ball for majority of the night, but stepped up when it mattered the most. Hitting a huge bucket with 30 seconds left in the 4th which gave Miami more breathing room.

Lowry led the team not just by scoring, but with the play making as he tallied 9 assists to go along with 5 rebounds.

Would like to mention that Kyle Lowry deserves a lot of credit for this win tonight



18 and 9



But it was more about the timing of those assists and shots



He saved them late in the third



Good to see him keep trending upward — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 27, 2022

Max Strus finally got out of his shooting slump and was an efficient 7/12 from the field, 5/10 from downtown. He even had a buzzer beater 3 to end the half earlier in the game.

Yes Tyler Herro didn’t shoot well, but he was another elite playmaker tonight with 8 assists himself. That’s some great production from Miami’s starting backcourt.

The Heat stayed competitive in the rebounding department despite having 3 centers out in Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, and Omer Yurtseven. Rudy Gobert started out the game making his presence known on both ends but cooled off, being contained to just 10 points on the night.

Miami only lost 44-40 in the rebounding category. That’s all thanks to rookie center Orlando Robinson, who had a career night with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists on 7/9 shooting. He also provided great defense and tallied 1 steal and 1 block.

Btw, those minutes by Orlando Robinson was the only true takeaway from this game



He went 7 of 9 from the field, grabbed 9 boards, and never makes things feel clunky on either end



Back-up 5 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 27, 2022

Orlando Robinson has been huge tonight. — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) December 27, 2022

Miami killed Minnesota in the turnovers, as they kept it down to 9 compared to the Timberwolves 22 turnovers. The defense was there tonight, and there were glimpses of some real lock up from the guys.

The game was won off a Miami deflection with 2 seconds left, highlighting a strong defensive effort from the team tonight.

Duncan Robinson, who added 9 points on 3/5 from three in 14 minutes, made some history. He is the fastest player to knock down 800 career 3 pointers, and also recorded his 3000th point all at the same time.

Duncan Robinson's 800th made three. He's the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 27, 2022

3,000 points and 800 3s in the same bucket.



The other role players played great as well, Victor Oladipo and Haywood Highsmith brought the defensive energy off the bench. Nikola Jokic held his own in his last minute start, and Gabe Vincent returned to the rotation and looked sharp.

Vincent had a couple buckets in the 4th quarter, including some floaters and a 3 pointer. It was nice to see him back out there again and add some more depth to the bench.

The bench was able to contribute 40+ points tonight, a welcome sight to a team that has had their struggles with bench production this season.

The Miami Heat have a chance to get back to back wins with a matchup at home against the LA Lakers Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.